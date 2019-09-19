Cs Mckee LP Has Upped Its Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $7.11 Million as Shares Rose; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Position by $2.54 Million; Shares Declined

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 47.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 54,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 59,752 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, down from 113,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 2.62M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $237.17. About 226,789 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.47 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicks Sprtg Goods (NYSE:DKS) by 17,400 shares to 419,945 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,416 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

