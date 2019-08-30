Cs Mckee LP Has Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.86 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Boosted Position by $6.06 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52M, up from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 2.46 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 8.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “(RVRS), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) – When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Llc holds 2.11% or 39,882 shares in its portfolio. 10 reported 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Money Limited Liability Company invested 4.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Capital reported 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 38,000 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 3.45% or 234,286 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 241,393 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fiduciary Invest Counsel has 196,281 shares for 4.28% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Communications has 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,808 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 1.49 million shares or 2.8% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 0% or 263,230 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc reported 54,844 shares stake. Private Asset stated it has 115,681 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1.64 million shares stake.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares to 179,400 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares to 103,053 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 524,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,697 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). White Pine Cap Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,254 shares. Prospector Lc reported 100,300 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 19,316 shares. Narwhal Management holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 36,813 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 16,745 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.13% or 266,000 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap has 37,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swedbank has 2.09M shares. 183,915 are owned by Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Webster Bank N A stated it has 98,762 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.69% or 1.03M shares. Cullinan Associates holds 29,330 shares. Bancorporation reported 494,009 shares stake.