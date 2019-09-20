Cs Mckee LP Has Lowered Its Public Svc Enterpr (PEG) Stake by $835,200 as Shares Declined; Prothena Plc (PRTA) Position Raised by Orbimed Advisors Llc

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterpr (PEG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 285,291 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.78 million, down from 299,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Public Svc Enterpr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 1.29M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 630,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.40M, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 81,894 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES ONGOING CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS FOR PRX002/RG7935, PROPRIETARY PROGRAM PRX004 DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA EST ’18 NET CASH BURN DRIVEN BY NET LOSS OF $170M-185M; 29/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORP PLC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $50 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS DEVELOPING A REORGANIZATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 21/03/2018 – Prothena Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORP. TO CUT 75 JOBS, SEES WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 63; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : TO CUT WORKFORCE BY ABT 57%

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.26M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Ser Corp owns 600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd invested in 6.04M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 7,992 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Paloma Management invested in 0.01% or 11,071 shares. Whittier Comm Of Nevada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 314,580 shares. 507,942 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0% or 290 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Tci Wealth holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 11,046 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,437 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 515,136 shares.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.41M for 16.07 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 919,066 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $28.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avrobio Inc by 92,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

