Cs Mckee LP Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; S&T Bank Lowered S & T Bancorp (STBA) Position by $1.21 Million as Valuation Declined

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 446,983 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

S&T Bank decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 31,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 552 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair of the Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $56.9; 22/03/2018 – S&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q OPER PROFIT 10.72B WON, EST. 24.81B WON; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q NET 8.57B WON, EST. 16.69B WON; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair Of The Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Board OKs $50 Million Share Repurchase Plan; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to 25c From 22c; 09/03/2018 – S&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares to 173,430 shares, valued at $20.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Techn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $730,518 activity. $60,269 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was bought by GIBSON JAMES THOMAS. Kane Robert Edward also bought $110,250 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares. 2,036 shares were bought by BRICE TODD D, worth $75,958.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.09 million for 11.80 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.