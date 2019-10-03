Cs Mckee LP Has Lowered Eog Resources (EOG) Holding by $1.29 Million as Valuation Declined; Gagnon Advisors Has Boosted Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding by $1.50 Million

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 257,967 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03M, down from 271,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.95M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 49,941 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.04M for 14.29 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.