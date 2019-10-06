Cs Mckee LP Has Lifted Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $7.11 Million; Share Value Rose; Greenlight Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by $4.89 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 517,696 shares traded or 128.80% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.09% or 13,562 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley owns 396 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 33,437 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. Cambiar Investors Lc reported 122,488 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 20,666 shares. Burney reported 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited reported 424,359 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 232,555 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Asset Mgmt One invested in 111,205 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd has 0.53% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 167 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dowling Yahnke Lc has 7,178 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,200 shares to 133,863 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,454 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC).