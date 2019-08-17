Cs Mckee LP Has Increased Its Walt Disney (DIS) Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Cut Stake by $584,749 as Share Price Declined

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,766.62 down -7.32 points – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.