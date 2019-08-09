Cs Mckee LP Has Increased Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $9.48 Million; As Charter Communication (CHTR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Selkirk Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.83 Million

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 178,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 356,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95M, up from 177,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 4.33M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $378.25. About 6,159 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 15/05/2018 – Charter Court Financial Services 1Q Loan Book Grows 28%; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms New Charter Housing Trust’s A3 Rating In Anticipation Of Its Merger With Adactus Housing Group; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin, Thompson Introduce Bill to Modernize National FFA Organization’s Charter

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $378.99M for 54.98 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Cap Advisors Lc invested in 12,368 shares or 5.78% of the stock. 106,374 were reported by Cibc Mkts Corp. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd reported 5.35% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

