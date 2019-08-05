Cs Mckee LP Has Increased Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $5.60 Million; Markel (MKL) Holder Sather Financial Group Has Upped Its Position by $2.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 2.43 million shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1119.24. About 23,236 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 23,960 shares to 49,056 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,593 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Da Davidson & accumulated 663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 46,689 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 5,641 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). M&T Bancorporation Corporation invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Redmond Asset Management Lc holds 2.37% or 5,478 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 2,793 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smithfield invested in 579 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 0.03% or 153 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $297,037 activity. 100 shares valued at $105,535 were sold by MARKEL STEVEN A on Monday, February 4. Connell K Bruce also bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares.