Cs Mckee LP Has Increased Its Biogen (BIIB) Position; Rare Infrastructure LTD Stake in Dominion Energy (D) Has Raised as Market Value Declined

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 1.90 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $221.8. About 1.03M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch

