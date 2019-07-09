Cs Mckee LP Has Increased Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $5.60 Million; Stock Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Bbr Partners Increased Holding by $3.16 Million

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.55. About 449,795 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $207.28. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host Quarterly MLP Closed-End Funds Conference Call; 28/03/2018 – Goldman hikes yuan exchange rate forecasts, cites U.S. trade ties; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: GOLDMAN SACHS’S SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 08/03/2018 – EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA EURBr.AT : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.88 EURO FROM 0.85 EURO; 21/05/2018 – The Trade: Goldman Sachs loses senior sales trader to Credit Suisse; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMANSACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN NAMES SOLOMON SOLE PRESIDENT, IN LINE TO BE NEXT CEO; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End–Update; 21/05/2018 – Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs holds 1.56 million shares. Alexandria Cap Lc invested 0.37% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 167,991 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Inv holds 0.07% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp reported 0.01% stake. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Winslow Lc holds 1.01% or 1.56M shares. Westpac has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 48,603 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank has invested 0.99% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 13,328 shares. Chicago Equity Partners holds 0.03% or 5,510 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 197,481 shares. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,767 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,309 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,724 shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 403,434 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $99.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,171 shares, and cut its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates Inc reported 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.08% or 9,780 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 3.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kenmare Capital Prns Ltd Company invested in 0.91% or 3,800 shares. 37,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Moreover, First Advisors Lp has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 181,723 shares. Bridgewater Assoc L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 64,423 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). North Star Inv Management Corp reported 2,515 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Na invested in 2,186 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Savant Capital Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,731 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co accumulated 219,361 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,150 shares.

