Cs Mckee LP Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.86 Million; Citigroup Lifted Penney J C (Put) (JCP) Stake by $3.95 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (Put) (JCP) by 596.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 3.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 663,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 13.54% or $0.094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6001. About 8.23M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 08/05/2018 – Fitness- and health-focused businesses are filling the void as retailers like Sears, J.C. Penney, Toys R Us and Subway shutter locations; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP – BELIEVE WHEELER REIT REQUIRED TO CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE BY CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 8; 08/03/2018 – J.C. Penney to Use Proceeds to Fund Note Tender Offer; 08/03/2018 – J.C. Penney Poised for Reprieve as Lenders Embrace Bond Sale; 18/04/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – WILL BE SOLICITING PROXIES IN SUPPORT OF PROPOSALS, ELECTION OF NOMINEES TO CRIUS ENERGY BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of the CEO Also to Include Chief Info Officer Therace Risch and Exec VP of Supply Chain Mike Robbin; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney 1Q Loss $78M; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – A SEARCH COMMITTEE HAS BEEN FORMED TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT JCPENNEY; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC AS OF MAY 11 – SEC FILING

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com)

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 77,105 shares to 9,952 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (Put) (NYSE:RIO) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares to 179,400 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 178,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,900 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.