Cs Mckee LP Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose; Bbr Partners Cut Its Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 34,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 983,014 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 12.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Touching Base After Automatic Data Processing’s Mixed Quarter – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “S&P 500, Dow trade at records in early action as Wall Street digests a weak ADP jobs report – MarketWatch” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead of Upcoming U.S. Payroll Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Economic Release Summary: Placing Too Much Emphasis On the Effects of Import Duties – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt owns 1.67% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,900 shares. 20,466 are owned by Whitnell &. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 745 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Limited Company holds 1,450 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 75,267 shares. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 418 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset LP invested in 308,581 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 23,697 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1,320 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 13,275 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Comm Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,048 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc reported 3,351 shares. Andra Ap invested in 72,400 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Avalon Llc holds 198,819 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Another trade for 24,791 shares valued at $3.26M was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was made by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,115 shares to 43,833 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Microsoft’s Azure Is Closing In On Amazon Web Services – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity Stocks: The Trillion-Dollar Industry That Will Impact Every Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 178,950 shares to 356,900 shares, valued at $18.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Techn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,085 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt invested 6.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Estabrook Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 354,254 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 134,561 shares. Smith Moore & Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,689 shares. Odey Asset Grp Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,950 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 14.44 million shares or 1.46% of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc reported 122,072 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 2.16% or 99,500 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros invested 6.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Knott David M holds 1,400 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,865 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability owns 25,761 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 85,000 shares.