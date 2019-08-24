Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $9.48 Million; Evanson Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $447,525

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 178,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 356,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95 million, up from 177,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.