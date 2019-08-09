Cs Mckee LP Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.86 Million; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $768,987 as Share Price Declined

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 22.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 13,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 57,731 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 71,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 6.55M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML positive on Altria in post-earnings look – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Altriaâ€™s Juul Deal Is Better Than Bears Think, Analyst Says – Barron’s” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Philip Morris International an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 1,820 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 300 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 0.24% or 14,940 shares. California-based Capital Planning Advsr Lc has invested 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Barton invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 73,986 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3.06 million shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 4,479 shares. First National Bank And Trust Of Newtown reported 21,753 shares. Schaller Group invested 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Old Natl Bank In accumulated 42,158 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 30 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick And Co. Inc. (NYSE:MKC) by 63,421 shares to 67,703 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 3,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assoc Ct owns 14,846 shares. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.08% or 14,296 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 5.50 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 3.21% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. 205,361 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp reported 1.9% stake. The New Jersey-based Glovista Investments Ltd has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated accumulated 2.41% or 305,445 shares. Harbour Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 76,163 shares. M&R Capital Management reported 78,586 shares. Fragasso Group accumulated 42,202 shares. Connable Office has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ht Prns Lc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 2,796 shares. Dearborn Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 185,782 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.