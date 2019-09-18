Cs Mckee LP Cut By $734,400 Its Goldman Sachs (GS) Position; Freds (FRED)’s Sentiment Is 0.42

Cs Mckee Lp decreased Goldman Sachs (GS) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp sold 3,600 shares as Goldman Sachs (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 99,244 shares with $20.31M value, down from 102,844 last quarter. Goldman Sachs now has $77.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $215.28. About 1.24M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Strong Earnings Rebound for Goldman Sachs; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 32.5 PCT; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video); 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Set To Retire As CEO Early As 2018, According To Reports — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Total Shareholders’ Equity $83.58 Billion; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP REPORTS MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS

Freds Inc (FRED) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 10 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 24 reduced and sold stakes in Freds Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 6.16 million shares, down from 9.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Freds Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 13 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company has market cap of $4.26 million. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores.

Gam Holding Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fred's, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Weber Alan W owns 100,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.01% invested in the company for 192,180 shares. The New York-based A.R.T. Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Aperio Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 557 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,841 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maverick Limited invested in 28,560 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Capital Ca has 4,918 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eastern National Bank invested in 1,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glob Endowment Management LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 112,415 are held by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. 16,510 were accumulated by Yhb Invest Advsr Inc. Duncker Streett has 0.44% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 17.87% above currents $215.28 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.