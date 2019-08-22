Cs Mckee LP Continues to Hold Position in Centene Del (CNC); Pinnacle Financial Partners Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed by $2.24 Million

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 178,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 356,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95M, up from 177,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 3.14 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,820 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 12,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $15.08 during the last trading session, reaching $355.07. About 6.26M shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 13,462 shares to 28,335 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 36.83 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,450 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory Group has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 1,543 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc reported 7,316 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 654,998 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Invest Incorporated Adv has 2.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,332 shares. Moreover, Zweig has 2.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 252 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 3,958 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,300 shares. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc has 18,111 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Financial Consulate reported 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Huntington Retail Bank reported 51,785 shares stake. First Western Capital Mgmt holds 4.62% or 853 shares.

