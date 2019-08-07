Crystal Rock Capital Management Upped Its Scotts Miracle (SMG) Stake; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Position Has Raised by Msdc Management Lp

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 511,251 shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 970,616 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc owns 22,375 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 58,226 shares stake. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited stated it has 9,150 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 33,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Inc has 11,525 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 34,593 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Sei reported 35,900 shares. 21,248 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 106,790 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,561 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company reported 62,839 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Com holds 0.61% or 34,735 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 117 shares. 39,905 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $19.97 million activity.