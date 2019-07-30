Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Masco (MAS) Position by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shares Rose While Birinyi Associates Boosted by $780,000 Its Holding

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.33B market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $121.72. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 297,350 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb accumulated 19,068 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 2.82M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Llc holds 7,079 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 53,808 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited owns 55,000 shares. Qs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Aristotle Cap Mgmt Llc owns 6,100 shares. 502 were accumulated by Sun Life. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 64,304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Jefferies Gp Ltd has 17,040 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 2,298 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 542,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 547,799 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.63M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $256.06 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. Another trade for 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 was sold by Coombe Gary A. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,150 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Investment Management Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,635 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs reported 46,836 shares. Cap Guardian Tru holds 0.1% or 69,147 shares. Pension Ser accumulated 0.94% or 2.34M shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 118,745 shares. Security Bank Of So Dak holds 0.32% or 2,429 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 429,475 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Element Mngmt Lc has 24,897 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Trustco Bank N Y owns 3.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,554 shares. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 5,214 shares. Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 132,910 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 729,288 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability owns 659,136 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Provident Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).