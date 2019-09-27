Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Citigroup (C) as Valuation Rose; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Td Capital Management Decreased by $1.15 Million Its Stake

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.47. About 9.17M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1084.9. About 239,197 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone tops estimates, improves market share – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AutoZone’s Drop and the Buying Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone (AZO) Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Commercial Sales – Zacks.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Gru Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,480 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.64% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 37,046 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 120 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 1,581 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.22% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,920 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,013 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 131 shares. Clearbridge Investments holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 137,512 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.36% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hwg Lp invested in 0.5% or 473 shares. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 0.06% or 3,473 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,535 shares to 90,031 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 4,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco owns 1,100 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,930 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. M Hldg Secs Inc owns 0.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 24,109 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 13.51 million shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Co owns 90,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus stated it has 8,830 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 715,199 shares. Gemmer Asset has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Valueact LP holds 31.53M shares or 23.05% of its portfolio. First In holds 1,330 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Company owns 0.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 45,606 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited holds 2.84% or 523,500 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Management has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ally Financial holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,000 shares. Cap Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,252 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.