Crystal Rock Capital Management Stake in Mastercard (MA) Lifted by $768,450 as Stock Rose; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake by $1.39 Million as Valuation Declined

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 38,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 156,702 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 195,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 378,242 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBA’s profit will be $208.91 million for 22.91 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 62.92M shares to 71.58 million shares, valued at $3.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

