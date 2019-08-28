Crystal Rock Capital Management Stake in Masco (MAS) Lowered by $1.04 Million; As Target (TGT) Stock Price Rose, Centurylink Investment Management Company Increased Stake

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 3.04 million shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.7. About 5.00M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot invested in 0.03% or 11,676 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.85M shares. Carroll Fin Associates holds 113 shares. Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 61,947 shares. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 3,657 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 93,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 522,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 290,873 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bluestein R H & Com has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 20,175 shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp has invested 0.99% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 858 shares. Fdx Inc invested in 0.02% or 9,833 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 2.44M shares. Tarbox Family Office has 207 shares. Company Bancshares owns 39,892 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 14.05 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.