Crystal Rock Capital Management Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose; As Genpact LTD (G) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fiduciary Management Trimmed Stake by $2.71 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (G) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 77,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.64M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.28 million, down from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 659,216 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $198.11. About 2.07 million shares traded or 19.48% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability stated it has 19,080 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 52 were reported by Ironwood Financial Lc. 10,678 are held by Colonial Advsrs. South State Corp stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 108,453 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & owns 43,894 shares. 61,432 were reported by Royal London Asset Limited. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp holds 0% or 1,742 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Impact Limited Co has 0.48% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 32,401 shares. National Asset reported 3,920 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.18% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 940,130 shares. 408,151 are owned by Two Creeks Cap Mngmt Lp. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 734,308 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.09M shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $454.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 74,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Corp.

