Crystal Rock Capital Management Raised Mastercard (MA) Position; Long Pond Capital LP Raised Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired 3,270 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 45,344 shares with $10.68M value, up from 42,074 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $288.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $282.11. About 1.45M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) stake by 19.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 476,643 shares as Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)’s stock rose 2.17%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 2.86M shares with $31.01 million value, up from 2.39M last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality Co now has $2.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 399,227 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $259 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $31000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.66M.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington holds 0.02% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,658 shares. Moreover, Seven Post Inv Office LP has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Republic Inv Mgmt invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cwm Llc reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp holds 0.25% or 7,400 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,255 shares. Security Natl reported 1.06% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited reported 272,392 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 3,619 shares. Interest reported 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parkside Bancshares & has 552 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 135,461 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 0.09% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamondrock (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, June 27.

More news for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” and published on May 30, 2019 is yet another important article.