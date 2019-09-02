Crystal Rock Capital Management Position in Scotts Miracle (SMG) Upped as Share Value Rose; Wildcat Capital Management Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $614.87. About 224,568 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 266,232 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Only These 9 Cannabis Stocks Rose in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cheapest Pot Stocks on the Market Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Republic Inv Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 14,554 shares. Charter Tru Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 671 shares. 72,573 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bessemer Gp accumulated 0% or 101 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 11,817 shares. Earnest reported 1.28M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 21,248 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 5,841 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 1,718 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt owns 5,765 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 3,089 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability Com has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Franklin Res accumulated 0.22% or 884,072 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Lc reported 758 shares. Barbara Oil Company owns 3,200 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Night Owl Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 8,419 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited accumulated 616 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 122 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 342 shares stake. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 10,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 8,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).