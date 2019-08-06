Crystal Rock Capital Management Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Boosted by $768,450 as Stock Value Rose; Farmers & Merchants Investments Increased Its Bb & T (BBT) Position by $2.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $264.36. About 2.76M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Bb & T Corporation (BBT) by 74.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 44,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 59,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Bb & T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 2.16 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Lc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.6% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Evermay Wealth Ltd reported 11,556 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 20,418 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 298,835 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Avalon Limited Liability holds 312,284 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 11,284 shares. The Texas-based American National Ins Company Tx has invested 0.23% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Salem Investment Counselors has 319,953 shares. Central Bank & Tru Communication holds 0.08% or 8,133 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 175,990 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.24% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 281 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 925 shares to 11,360 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 100,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,805 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & holds 0.44% or 69,966 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Pa has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,548 shares. Mason Street Lc accumulated 128,778 shares. Private Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 945 shares. De Burlo Group invested in 82,170 shares. Aviance Limited Company holds 6,120 shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp Tru has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability holds 178,058 shares. Invest has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,558 are held by Consulate. Johnson Inv Counsel has 277,723 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 8.65% or 375,983 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 87,728 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 572,838 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Investment Gru Inc has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

