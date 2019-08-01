Crystal Rock Capital Management Position in Masco (MAS) Has Lowered by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose; As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Market Value Rose, Holder Institute For Wealth Management Has Lowered Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 2.60 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 76.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 3,974 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 16,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 1.41 million shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 14.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,270 shares to 45,344 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

