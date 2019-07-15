Crystal Rock Capital Management Position in Masco (MAS) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.42 Million as Valuation Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 353,896 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 11,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.77 million, up from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.82. About 781,606 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco rises ~7% as the company looks to shed its Cabinet and Window units – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Masco Corporation Announces Intention to Pursue Divestitures of Cabinetry and Windows Businesses – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 12.02 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 64,082 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Assetmark owns 134 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Gru Ltd Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 18,817 shares. Cipher Cap Lp invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Acg Wealth holds 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 11,567 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,100 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 79,859 shares. 97,785 are owned by United Automobile Association. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 54,056 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus accumulated 3,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate accumulated 62,016 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advsr LP stated it has 1.50 million shares. Reinhart Ptnrs reported 494,051 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Iowa Bank has invested 2.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cordasco invested in 0.05% or 390 shares. Sabal Trust holds 2.68% or 245,563 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Lc has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sky Investment Gp Lc stated it has 3.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mariner Ltd Liability Com stated it has 288,258 shares. Van Strum & Towne holds 37,927 shares. Lifeplan Financial Incorporated has 1,674 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 10,383 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund reported 0.75% stake. Legal And General Group Plc reported 8.59 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust has 1.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29,820 shares. The New York-based Grace And White Inc New York has invested 1.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Botty Investors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 400 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Monster Beverage (MNST) is a Hot Investment Pick – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Curious Case of PepsiCo’s Product Volumes – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Previewing the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley calls PepsiCo good, Coca-Cola better – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 174,183 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $134.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 693,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.94 million shares, and cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).