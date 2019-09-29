Crystal Rock Capital Management Position in Citigroup (C) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Capital Wealth Planning Raised Stake in American Express Co (AXP)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3750.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 481,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 494,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.03 million, up from 12,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.03% or 34,165 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.02% or 570 shares. Zeke Cap owns 79,307 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,500 were reported by First Bancorp Of Omaha. Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 109,921 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 2.04 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. 9,501 were accumulated by Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited. Cleararc holds 34,497 shares. Thornburg Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.03M shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 3,296 shares. Jabodon Pt Communication reported 40,701 shares. Fir Tree Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas reported 274,030 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap L LP Nc has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Expect Bank of America Stock to Stay Rangebound for Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.44% stake. Horan Capital Management owns 36,105 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 20,248 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 161,234 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc owns 84,478 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Hodges Cap Management holds 12,708 shares. St Germain D J invested 1.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ci Invests invested in 675,767 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Accredited Investors Incorporated owns 2,768 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.9% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Great Lakes Limited Com reported 1.51% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 28,176 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated has 631,663 shares.