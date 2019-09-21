Crystal Rock Capital Management Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position by $369,600; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (GWPH) Share Value Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Stake by $47.25 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,944 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, down from 45,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (GWPH) by 141.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 274,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 468,589 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.78M, up from 193,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.05M shares traded or 131.72% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) by 40,600 shares to 66,700 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,800 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.