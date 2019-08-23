Crystal Rock Capital Management Lowered Masco (MAS) Stake by $1.04 Million as Share Price Rose; Mount Lucas Management LP Has Lowered Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $7.46 Million; Stock Value Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 9.02 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.34M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,675 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.84 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) by 153,842 shares to 154,133 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 12,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).