Crystal Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Masco (MAS) by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; British Columbia Investment Management Upped Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) as Valuation Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 52.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 11,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 33,005 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 539,057 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 2.08M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 268,529 shares to 442,969 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 20,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,406 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.21 million for 14.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.