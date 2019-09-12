Crystal Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $5.66 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Share Value Declined, Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Cut by $19.77 Million Its Stake

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 706,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 4.98 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.27 million, down from 5.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 18,397 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 11.70M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Prn) by 2.89M shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National MI Now Integrated Into Compass Analytics Pricing Engine – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI Integrates with LendingPad LOS Nasdaq:NMIH – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 148,766 shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 106,783 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company reported 1.74 million shares. Acadian Asset has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 45,240 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Inc has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 79,209 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 88,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 2,429 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 2,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 1,689 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 23,130 shares. 89 are owned by Hanseatic Management Ser Inc. Glenmede Tru Na reported 407 shares. First Business Fincl Ser has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 53,053 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.66 million for 11.33 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Diversified Holdings Receives Deferred Consideration from Sale of Manitoba Harvest – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brave Asset Mgmt has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). North Amer Management Corp has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aspen Inv Management has 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,851 shares. Oxbow Ltd holds 67,356 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.62% or 3.16 million shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.72% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). United Kingdom-based Merian Global (Uk) has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duncker Streett Company Incorporated holds 7,316 shares. Tompkins Corporation invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Bessemer Llc has 0.4% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,680 shares. Gladius Lp owns 8,079 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,708 shares.