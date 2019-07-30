Crystal Rock Capital Management Increases Stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG); Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Holding by $100.56 Million as Valuation Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.02. About 149,837 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 766,197 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : CTRP, SNPS, NTAP, CPRT, LB, TARO, VIPS, HTHT, SQM, PLUS, SBLK, MOD – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip Announces Entry into Facility Agreement – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary NASDAQ Listing – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ctrip: Avoid For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu In A Glance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 51.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $197,397 activity.