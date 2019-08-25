Crystal Rock Capital Management Increases Stake in Mastercard (MA); As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose, Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Inc (ABT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 54,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 488,947 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.09 million, down from 543,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93M shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Invest Management stated it has 14,991 shares. 62,991 are owned by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel. 13,256 are held by Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt reported 19,110 shares stake. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 31,971 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc holds 151,037 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc has 1.24 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry holds 0.21% or 15,115 shares. Ssi holds 0.04% or 5,407 shares. Somerset has invested 1.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Texas-based Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Capital Investment Of America has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 13,435 shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 780 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 1.51% or 26,030 shares in its portfolio.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,000 shares to 6,082 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corporation New (NYSE:DVN) by 189,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Mgmt Llc, Washington-based fund reported 7,571 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited reported 10,704 shares. 5,860 were accumulated by First United Bancorp Tru. Maryland reported 157,380 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F reported 94,828 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guardian Cap Lp owns 122,253 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 1.03 million shares. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 61,256 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 12,253 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 245,681 shares. M Securities Inc reported 1,429 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 2,603 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,074 shares.