Crystal Rock Capital Management Increased Its Scotts Miracle (SMG) Stake by $1.90 Million; Associated Banc-Corp Has Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.16 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.48. About 355,173 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 11,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,837 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26 million, down from 281,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,068 shares to 62,087 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,265 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

