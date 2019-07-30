Crystal Rock Capital Management Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $818,125; Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.05 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $200.3. About 491,263 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 66,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 197,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 698,717 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Reilly Ltd Liability Company has invested 1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 47,975 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.24% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Neumann Management Lc reported 4,282 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 10,690 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Company owns 3,635 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management stated it has 1.81% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 32,532 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc owns 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 23,760 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands eyed after shock Canopy Growth development – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. Investors (CDNA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CAREDX INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 Investing In CareDx, Inc. To Contact The Firm – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8th, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Is Up 580% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pareteum Corp by 376,428 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 236 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 7,295 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2,924 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). New York-based Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 282,945 shares. Axiom Lc De has invested 0.1% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Invesco reported 411,079 shares. Dorsey Wright reported 1,023 shares. Sei Comm owns 39,633 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability accumulated 9,935 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc has 376,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).