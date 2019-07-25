Crystal Rock Capital Management Holding in Masco (MAS) Has Lowered by $1.04 Million; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $2.36 Million; Share Value Rose

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 41,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,342 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 126,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.53 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 8.11% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 6.99 million shares traded or 106.33% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,588 shares to 45,038 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Modem Deal with Apple Would be a Negative for Qualcomm (QCOM) – Deutsche Bank – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Park Circle invested in 0.04% or 900 shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Ny has 1.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 161,374 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 8,720 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Abner Herrman & Brock Limited has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,535 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.97% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Finance Counselors reported 0.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 934,868 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.58% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 98,200 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.12% or 265,102 shares. Aimz Investment Limited Liability Co holds 2.34% or 59,719 shares in its portfolio. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,264 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco – Expect Another Portfolio Move To Upgrade The Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/25: (DBD) (NTGR) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (PTC) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc holds 0.02% or 479,079 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 2.82 million shares. 1St Source Financial Bank reported 25,959 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited has invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.26% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 94,621 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). State Street Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 13.00 million shares. Pggm Investments holds 540,903 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Com owns 4,600 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Llc stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 3.63 million shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 94,239 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tctc Hldgs Limited Co reported 9,300 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 9,833 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78M for 13.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,270 shares to 45,344 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.