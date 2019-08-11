Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $768,450; Illumina Com Stk (ILMN) Market Value Declined While Sivik Global Healthcare Cut Position

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (ILMN) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 7,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Corp (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Groupnv Com Stk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Family Mgmt reported 6,742 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 1,885 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 20,730 shares. 12,500 were accumulated by Sivik Global Health Ltd Liability Corp. Whittier Trust Communication has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Spark Inv Lc holds 0.93% or 64,700 shares. Da Davidson & owns 712 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,802 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Sei Invs owns 186,174 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 175 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.05% or 2,559 shares in its portfolio. Asset Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Old Dominion has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.