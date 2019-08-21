Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Masco (MAS) Holding by $1.04 Million; Share Value Rose; Akre Capital Management Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Has Lowered by $76.35 Million as Market Value Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $179.66. About 38,163 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 2.37M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 8.74% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 7,903 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 4,400 shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bessemer Gru Inc invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ci Invs invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Art Advsrs holds 0.02% or 2,015 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Lagoda Investment Mgmt LP owns 36,931 shares for 8.17% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 26,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 31,143 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 24 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,249 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $424.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to New ADC Structure for AmTrust Quota Share Business – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Announces Joint Venture With Allianz and Hillhouse – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 7,388 were reported by Hilltop Holding. Wagner Bowman reported 0.24% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 2,298 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc invested in 82,696 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 4.40M shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 22,690 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 14,004 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 11,676 shares. Raymond James Serv reported 66,596 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 2.82M shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has 975,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 162 shares. Boltwood Capital has invested 0.23% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has 572,393 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.