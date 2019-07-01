Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.04 Million Its Masco (MAS) Position; Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Covered By 0 Bulls

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 20.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 100,575 shares with $3.95 million value, down from 127,175 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 1.67M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

Among 5 analysts covering Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Laredo Petroleum had 10 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by PiperJaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Williams Capital Group. The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by M Partners. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of LPI in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. See Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Capital One Financial New Target: $7.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird New Target: $3.0000 7.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Hold Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $5 New Target: $3 Downgrade

09/01/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

04/01/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $3 Maintain

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $709.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 3.03 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited reported 229,608 shares stake. Voya Investment Lc holds 142,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt reported 711,359 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 589,417 shares. U S Glob Invsts reported 71,158 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 20,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 58,800 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc reported 0% stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com owns 13,424 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 1,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.23 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Luminus Ltd Co holds 2.77 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 0.2% or 25,730 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi has invested 3.14% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 7,909 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tiedemann Advsrs Llc holds 5,427 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 784,385 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 547,799 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Comm The has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dean Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 23,372 shares in its portfolio. 5,835 were reported by Renaissance Grp Limited Liability. Weiss Multi owns 356,567 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 1.85M shares. Voya Invest Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 540,903 shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 0.04% or 43,715 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco had 12 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. Bank of America upgraded the shares of MAS in report on Friday, January 4 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, April 26 to “Strong Buy”.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.74M for 12.12 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.