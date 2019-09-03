Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Raised Scotts Miracle (SMG) Holding By $1.90 Million; Hhr Asset Management Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased Scotts Miracle (SMG) stake by 73.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired 24,300 shares as Scotts Miracle (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 57,160 shares with $4.49 million value, up from 32,860 last quarter. Scotts Miracle now has $5.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 266,232 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc analyzed 12,940 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)'s stock declined 4.72%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 387,603 shares with $61.38M value, down from 400,543 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $133.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 34,673 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,214 shares. 5.32 million are held by Baillie Gifford Company. 575,028 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 29,248 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 4.27 million shares. Schmidt P J Investment invested 0.58% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cwm Limited Liability invested in 2,338 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 492,716 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 5,623 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Biondo Advisors Llc has 32,115 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Guardian Capital Advsr LP owns 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,530 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.04's average target is 17.92% above currents $156.07 stock price.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.63M for 195.09 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity. Shares for $17.68 million were sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 48,317 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma owns 192,443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Minnesota-based Sit Investment Assoc has invested 0.16% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, S Muoio And Comm Ltd has 0.41% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 5,700 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.01% or 111,067 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 610,120 shares. Moreover, Hudock Grp Lc has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 9,804 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Fil has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).