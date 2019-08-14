Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Its Masco (MAS) Position by $1.04 Million; Eaton Vance Management Boosted Its Murphy Usa (MUSA) Stake by $2.56 Million; Market Value Rose

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 30,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 74,427 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 44,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 266,473 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 1.77 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,675 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mgmt Ltd owns 19,855 shares. Smithfield Trust Company has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Jane Street Group Limited Co has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 27,391 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.04% stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com holds 194,363 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Victory Cap invested in 0.01% or 82,696 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 460,972 shares. Pggm Invs holds 540,903 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hills Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.32% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 30,035 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Srb holds 19,068 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Conning Incorporated reported 6,431 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MUSA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Counsel stated it has 0.19% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Qci Asset Management stated it has 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Tarbox Family Office holds 36 shares. The Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0.02% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 32,578 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 45,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 29,976 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 48,181 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And stated it has 100,862 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co holds 0.09% or 1.21M shares. Fruth holds 8,593 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 14,392 are held by Comerica Savings Bank. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1,837 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,732 shares to 285,223 shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 39,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.