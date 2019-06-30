Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Eastern Bank Has Cut Its Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by $513,765

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 147,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 1.82M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40M shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $934,671 activity. $420,402 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Henderson Gregory N. on Wednesday, January 2.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,361 shares to 85,206 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 29,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,188 were reported by Richard C Young. Bancorporation Of The West has 0.07% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 27,799 are owned by Laffer Investments. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 479,427 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 78,500 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp has 0.69% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 229,015 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fayerweather Charles holds 2.48% or 15,109 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 5,042 shares. Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd accumulated 2,423 shares. 15,757 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 22,486 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.02% or 2,302 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 36,691 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 7,305 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hodges Mgmt has 2,175 shares. L And S stated it has 18,197 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 2.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Citizens & Northern holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,677 shares. 209,201 are held by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 2,655 shares. Prudential Financial has 856,437 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 1,959 are owned by Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Academy Mgmt Inc Tx owns 9.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 174,040 shares. Ensemble Management Lc stated it has 7.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beck Mack Oliver Lc has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,427 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2.37M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 24,500 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 0.03% or 1,412 shares.