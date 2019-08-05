Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Position By $818,125; Gty Technology Holdings (GTYH) Shorts Increased By 17.02%

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 77.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired 4,675 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 10,675 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 6,000 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $35.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $187.11. About 1.27M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

Gty Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) had an increase of 17.02% in short interest. GTYH's SI was 433,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.02% from 370,100 shares previously. With 206,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Gty Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)'s short sellers to cover GTYH's short positions. The stock decreased 6.23% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 36,334 shares traded. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) has declined 30.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.40% the S&P500.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has market cap of $307.82 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 9,545 shares. M&R Capital holds 0.09% or 1,825 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,518 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charter Tru has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,036 shares. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Liberty Capital reported 2.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Personal reported 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 16,275 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 200,289 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 50 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 28,536 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 3,127 shares. Addison Cap invested in 17,023 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cognios Capital has 14,026 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio.