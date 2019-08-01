Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Masco (MAS) by $1.04 Million; Credit Suisse Group (CS) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lifted Holding by $1.67 Million

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 346.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 152,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 196,249 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 3.56 million shares traded or 50.49% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 25/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PERSIMMON PLC PSN.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2840P FROM 2529P; 20/05/2018 – HT&E APPOINTS CLSA, CREDIT SUISSE TO REVIEW ADSHEL PROPOSALS; 19/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 21/03/2018 – SAVILLS PLC SVS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1134P FROM 1049P; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO: MID-SINGLE DIGIT NNA GROWTH IS ACHIEVEABLE; 13/04/2018 – SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD Vll.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 28/03/2018 – Credit Suisse CIO Woods Remains Positive on Equities (Video)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 3.88 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Comerica Incorporated (CMA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc reported 4,493 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 30,035 are owned by Hills Commercial Bank And Tru. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 918 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 17,040 shares. Victory owns 82,696 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Brant Point Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.57% or 116,451 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0% or 502 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 519,356 shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.45% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Kbc Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 53,072 shares. Sky Inv Group Incorporated Ltd has 91,433 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 15,447 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 6,800 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,300 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

