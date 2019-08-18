Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Masco (MAS) Stake by $1.04 Million as Share Value Rose; As Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Crestwood Advisors Increased Stake by $4.52 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.84M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 33.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 25,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 103,164 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 77,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Growth Bypasses Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. Despite a Global Sales Jump – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Chatham Cap holds 0.68% or 15,185 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% or 65,637 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hallmark Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 3,613 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.38% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.41% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Usca Ria Limited holds 5,736 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 13,573 shares. 53,894 are held by Td Asset. Shapiro Cap reported 5,850 shares stake. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 108,453 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stellar Management Ltd Liability reported 7,767 shares stake.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares to 254,687 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,496 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61 million for 13.74 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.82M are owned by Bankshares Of America Corporation De. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fragasso, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85,607 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 27,391 shares. Conning stated it has 6,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd owns 6,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tctc Limited Company holds 0.02% or 9,300 shares in its portfolio. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 63,918 shares. 7,079 were accumulated by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 236,578 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 1,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc, a California-based fund reported 56,426 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).