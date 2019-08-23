Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Masco (MAS) Stake by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Cut Position

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 416,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 59,004 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 475,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 991,565 shares traded or 7.35% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 1.95M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 500,254 shares. Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 78,325 shares. Buckingham Cap Management has invested 0.93% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bonness holds 42,500 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 224 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Company has 170,807 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.36% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 2.01 million shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Grp Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 134 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 6,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Daiwa Inc holds 0% or 12,762 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.83 million for 13.83 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unumprovident Corp Com (NYSE:UNM) by 186,200 shares to 399,021 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 124,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Mark Hldg Co Inc Com (NASDAQ:CORE).