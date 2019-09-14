Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $5.66 Million; Axiom International Investors Increased Stake in Omnicell (OMCL)

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 14,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 38,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 179,373 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0.52% or 31.08 million shares. Loomis Sayles LP invested in 0.01% or 66,866 shares. Amp Invsts stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Edgar Lomax Co Va has 0.85% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 178,775 shares. South State, South Carolina-based fund reported 2,919 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Ltd Liability has invested 4.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First In holds 0.08% or 1,330 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.94% or 2.96M shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Company holds 1.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 133,295 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 1,267 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 553,656 shares. Veritable LP owns 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 68,762 shares. Savant Limited Liability Corp holds 13,219 shares. Principal holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.86 million shares. Jones Companies Lllp holds 0.03% or 200,982 shares in its portfolio.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Omnicell, Ideanomics, Eagle Bancorp, and Karyopharm and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “OMNICELL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Benzinga” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL Class Action Reminder – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “OMCL LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 2,787 shares to 7,390 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 8.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.75M shares, and cut its stake in Wxp Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).