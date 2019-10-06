Crystal Rock Capital Management Cut Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $369,600 as Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Goelzer Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $2.29 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,944 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, down from 45,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.69M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 87.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 22,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 3,214 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332,000, down from 25,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.33M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stewart And Patten Co Lc holds 2.33% or 125,456 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 12,257 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 85 are held by Cordasco Fincl. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.04% or 13,120 shares. Fiera Cap Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hendershot Invs Inc has invested 3.78% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Concorde Asset Management Lc has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,196 shares. 200 were reported by Sageworth Tru Commerce. Advent Capital Mngmt De accumulated 55,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Atria Invs Lc has invested 4.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highland Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Caprock Gp, a Idaho-based fund reported 9,035 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.11% or 12,633 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 2,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc, a -based fund reported 15,146 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 10,951 shares to 90,716 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 17,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,860 are owned by Optimum Inv Advisors. First Natl Bank holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,875 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). West Oak Capital Limited Liability holds 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,350 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,775 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,753 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership holds 0.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,710 shares. Axiom Int Ltd De reported 14,758 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 229,930 shares stake. Nbt Bancorp N A has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0.02% or 100 shares. Caxton Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 892 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,260 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 40,090 shares. Tiger Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 549,932 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares valued at $6.66 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, July 24. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.